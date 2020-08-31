Dit zijn de winnaars van de MTV Video Music Awards
Afgelopen nacht was het tijd voor wellicht de meest bijzondere editie van de MTV Video Music Awards ooit. Onder andere Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Doja Cat en BTS traden op vanuit verschillende locaties in New York City.
Lady Gaga was de grote winnaar van de avond. Zij won onder meer artist of the year, song of the year, best collaboration, best cinematography en de Tricon Award. BTS ging naar huis met 4 awards voor best pop, best k-pop, best group en best choreography. The Weeknd won met 'Blinding Lights' video of the year, de belangrijkste prijs van de avond.
De volledige lijst van winnaars vind je hier:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
The Weeknd – 'Blinding Lights' – XO / Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – 'Rain On Me' – Streamline / Interscope Records
BEST COLLABORATION
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – 'Rain On Me' – Streamline / Interscope Records
TRICON
Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records
PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Chime Banking
Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Records
BEST POP
BTS – 'On' – Big Hit Entertainment
BEST R&B
The Weeknd – 'Blinding Lights' – XO / Republic Records
BEST HIP-HOP
Megan Thee Stallion – 'Savage' – 300 Entertainment
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Machine Gun Kelly – 'Bloody Valentine' – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
BEST ROCK
Coldplay – 'Orphans' – Atlantic Records
BEST LATIN
Maluma ft. J Balvin – 'Qué Pena' – Sony Music Latin
VIDEO FOR GOOD
H.E.R. – 'I Can't Breathe' – MBK / RCA Records
BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – 'Stuck with U' – Republic Records / Def Jam
BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE
CNCO – Unplugged At Home
BEST K-POP
BTS – 'On' – Big Hit Entertainment
BEST GROUP
BTS – 'On' – Big Hit Entertainment
SONG OF SUMMER
BLACKPINK – 'How You Like That' – Interscope Records / YG Entertainment
BEST DIRECTION
Taylor Swift – 'The Man' – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – 'Rain On Me' – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Michael Merriman
BEST ART DIRECTION
Miley Cyrus – 'Mother’s Daughter' – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Dua Lipa – 'Physical' – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4 and MATHEMATIC
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
BTS – 'On' – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by The Lab and Son Sung Deuk
BEST EDITING
Miley Cyrus – 'Mother’s Daughter' – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
http://www.mtv.nl/
mtvnl
mtvnl
Meer artikels over MTV BE