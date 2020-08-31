'Familie': week 36 (2020) - PREVIEW
Zo zie je het vervolg van 'Sara' en 'Sturm Der Liebe'
'De Cel Vermiste Personen' (Eén): Slecht nieuws brengen, is beter dan geen nieuws hebben. - INTERVIEW

Dit zijn de winnaars van de MTV Video Music Awards

maandag 31 augustus 2020
Foto: MTV - © ViacomCBS 2020

Afgelopen nacht was het tijd voor wellicht de meest bijzondere editie van de MTV Video Music Awards ooit. Onder andere Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Doja Cat en BTS traden op vanuit verschillende locaties in New York City.

Lady Gaga was de grote winnaar van de avond. Zij won onder meer artist of the year, song of the year, best collaboration, best cinematography en de Tricon Award. BTS ging naar huis met 4 awards voor best pop, best k-pop, best group en best choreography. The Weeknd won met 'Blinding Lights' video of the year, de belangrijkste prijs van de avond.


De volledige lijst van winnaars vind je hier:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR
The Weeknd – 'Blinding Lights' – XO / Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records

SONG OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – 'Rain On Me' – Streamline / Interscope Records

BEST COLLABORATION
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – 'Rain On Me' – Streamline / Interscope Records

TRICON
Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Chime Banking
Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Records

BEST POP
BTS – 'On' – Big Hit Entertainment

BEST R&B
The Weeknd – 'Blinding Lights' – XO / Republic Records
 
BEST HIP-HOP
Megan Thee Stallion – 'Savage' – 300 Entertainment

BEST ALTERNATIVE
Machine Gun Kelly – 'Bloody Valentine' – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

BEST ROCK
Coldplay – 'Orphans' – Atlantic Records

BEST LATIN
Maluma ft. J Balvin – 'Qué Pena' – Sony Music Latin

VIDEO FOR GOOD
H.E.R. – 'I Can't Breathe' – MBK / RCA Records

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – 'Stuck with U' – Republic Records / Def Jam

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE
CNCO – Unplugged At Home

BEST K-POP
BTS – 'On' – Big Hit Entertainment

BEST GROUP
BTS – 'On' – Big Hit Entertainment

SONG OF SUMMER
BLACKPINK – 'How You Like That' – Interscope Records / YG Entertainment

BEST DIRECTION
Taylor Swift – 'The Man' – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – 'Rain On Me' – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Michael Merriman

BEST ART DIRECTION
Miley Cyrus – 'Mother’s Daughter' – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Dua Lipa – 'Physical' – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4 and MATHEMATIC

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
BTS – 'On' – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by The Lab and Son Sung Deuk

BEST EDITING
Miley Cyrus – 'Mother’s Daughter' – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico

Tomorrowland 2019
CD
De Foute Cd Van Qmusic - 2019
CD
#LikeMe
CD
Persbericht MTV
http://www.mtv.nl/
mtvnl
mtvnl
Meer artikels over MTV BE
Aanbiedingen
Over Water - Seizoen 1
DVD
De Twaalf
DVD
GR5
boek

TVvisie Extra

Ontvang onze dagelijkse nieuwsbrief in je mailbox.

Klik hier om je in te schrijven

Onze apps

Download onze app op de Google Play Store Download onze app in de App Store

Meest recente

Loading

Multimedia SPOTLIGHT

Kijktip van de dag

Tommaso Bordoni in 'Jonge Wolven' (foto: VTM 2 - Â© DPG Media 2020)

Tommaso Bordoni (29) belandde als tiener op straat nadat hij het huis uit trok toen hij 15 was. Twee jaar was hij dakloos. Vandaag runt hij Bordoni, zijn eigen merk van luxemaatpakken en sinds kort ook jeansbroeken en schoenen op maat. Dit jaar mikt hij op een omzet van 1 miljoen euro. Vandaag krijgt hij het bezoek van Peter Van den Begin, die twee kostuums nodig heeft. Even later neemt Tommaso zijn vriendin en de camera's mee naar de Stella-gebouwen in Leuven, waar hij sliep toen hij dakloos was.

'Jonge Wolven', om 20.35 uur op VTM 2.

Dossiers