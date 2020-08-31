Dit zijn de winnaars van de MTV Video Music Awards

Foto: MTV - © ViacomCBS 2020

Afgelopen nacht was het tijd voor wellicht de meest bijzondere editie van de MTV Video Music Awards ooit. Onder andere Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Doja Cat en BTS traden op vanuit verschillende locaties in New York City.

Lady Gaga was de grote winnaar van de avond. Zij won onder meer artist of the year, song of the year, best collaboration, best cinematography en de Tricon Award. BTS ging naar huis met 4 awards voor best pop, best k-pop, best group en best choreography. The Weeknd won met 'Blinding Lights' video of the year, de belangrijkste prijs van de avond.

De volledige lijst van winnaars vind je hier:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

The Weeknd – 'Blinding Lights' – XO / Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – 'Rain On Me' – Streamline / Interscope Records

BEST COLLABORATION

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – 'Rain On Me' – Streamline / Interscope Records

TRICON

Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Chime Banking

Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Records

BEST POP

BTS – 'On' – Big Hit Entertainment

BEST R&B

The Weeknd – 'Blinding Lights' – XO / Republic Records



BEST HIP-HOP

Megan Thee Stallion – 'Savage' – 300 Entertainment

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Machine Gun Kelly – 'Bloody Valentine' – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

BEST ROCK

Coldplay – 'Orphans' – Atlantic Records

BEST LATIN

Maluma ft. J Balvin – 'Qué Pena' – Sony Music Latin

VIDEO FOR GOOD

H.E.R. – 'I Can't Breathe' – MBK / RCA Records

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – 'Stuck with U' – Republic Records / Def Jam

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

BEST K-POP

BTS – 'On' – Big Hit Entertainment

BEST GROUP

BTS – 'On' – Big Hit Entertainment

SONG OF SUMMER

BLACKPINK – 'How You Like That' – Interscope Records / YG Entertainment

BEST DIRECTION

Taylor Swift – 'The Man' – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – 'Rain On Me' – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Michael Merriman

BEST ART DIRECTION

Miley Cyrus – 'Mother’s Daughter' – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Dua Lipa – 'Physical' – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4 and MATHEMATIC

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – 'On' – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by The Lab and Son Sung Deuk

BEST EDITING

Miley Cyrus – 'Mother’s Daughter' – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico