MTV maakt EMA nominaties bekend
MTV kondigde de nominaties aan voor de '2021 MTV EMAs', met koploper Justin Bieber die acht nominaties inneemt. Doja Cat en Lil Nas X volgen Bieber met zes nominaties per persoon, beiden zijn gespreid over 'Best Song', 'Best Video' en 'Best Collaboration'.
Britse wereldwijde superster Ed Sheeran en EMA nieuwkomers Olivia Rodrigo en The Kid LAROI volgen er dicht achter met vijf nominaties per persoon, waaronder 'Best Pop' en 'Best Song' voor Sheeran en Rodrigo. De nominaties van de bovenstaande artiesten betreffen ook 'Best Local Act' voor elk van hun respectieve thuislanden.
De '2021 MTV EMAs' zullen plaats vinden in de Papp László Boedapest Sportaréna in Hongarije, en live worden uitgezonden op de MTV kanalen in bijna 180 landen op zondag, 14 november om 21.00 uur.
Stemmen kan nu op mtvema.com tot 10 november om 23.59 uur.
COMPLETE LIST – 2021 MTV EMA NOMINEES
Best Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Best Pop
BTS
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Song
Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY
Best Video
Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side
Taylor Swift – willow
Best Collaboration
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira - GIRL LIKE ME
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - Save Your Tears (Remix)
Best New
Giveon
Griff
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Saweetie
The Kid LAROI
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Joel Corry
Marshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia
Best Rock
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
Måneskin
The Killers
Best Alternative
Halsey
Lorde
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
WILLOW
YUNGBLUD
Best Latin
Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Maluma
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Shakira
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best K-Pop
BTS
LISA
Monsta X
NCT 127
ROSÉ
TWICE
Best Group
BTS
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
Best Push
24KGoldn
Fousheé
girl in red
Griff
JC Stewart
JXDN
Latto
Madison Beer
Olivia Rodrigo
Remi Wolf
SAINt JHN
The Kid LAROI
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Video for Good
Billie Eilish - Your Power
Demi Lovato - Dancing With The Devil
girl in red – Serotonin
H.E.R. - Fight For You
Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness
Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
https://www.mtvema.com/nl-be
Meer artikels over MTV NL