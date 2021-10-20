MTV maakt EMA nominaties bekend

MTV kondigde de nominaties aan voor de '2021 MTV EMAs', met koploper Justin Bieber die acht nominaties inneemt. Doja Cat en Lil Nas X volgen Bieber met zes nominaties per persoon, beiden zijn gespreid over 'Best Song', 'Best Video' en 'Best Collaboration'.

Britse wereldwijde superster Ed Sheeran en EMA nieuwkomers Olivia Rodrigo en The Kid LAROI volgen er dicht achter met vijf nominaties per persoon, waaronder 'Best Pop' en 'Best Song' voor Sheeran en Rodrigo. De nominaties van de bovenstaande artiesten betreffen ook 'Best Local Act' voor elk van hun respectieve thuislanden.

De '2021 MTV EMAs' zullen plaats vinden in de Papp László Boedapest Sportaréna in Hongarije, en live worden uitgezonden op de MTV kanalen in bijna 180 landen op zondag, 14 november om 21.00 uur.

Stemmen kan nu op mtvema.com tot 10 november om 23.59 uur.

COMPLETE LIST – 2021 MTV EMA NOMINEES



Best Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd



Best Pop

BTS

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo



Best Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY



Best Video

Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side

Taylor Swift – willow



Best Collaboration

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira - GIRL LIKE ME

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - Save Your Tears (Remix)



Best New

Giveon

Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Saweetie

The Kid LAROI



Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia



Best Rock

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

Måneskin

The Killers



Best Alternative

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

WILLOW

YUNGBLUD



Best Latin

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira



Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj



Best K-Pop

BTS

LISA

Monsta X

NCT 127

ROSÉ

TWICE



Best Group

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic



Best Push

24KGoldn

Fousheé

girl in red

Griff

JC Stewart

JXDN

Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo

Remi Wolf

SAINt JHN

The Kid LAROI



Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift



Video for Good

Billie Eilish - Your Power

Demi Lovato - Dancing With The Devil

girl in red – Serotonin

H.E.R. - Fight For You

Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness

Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)