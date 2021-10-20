MTV maakt EMA nominaties bekend

'Sesamstraat'-actrice Sien Diels overleden
woensdag 20 oktober 2021
Foto: MTV - © ViacomCBS 2021

MTV kondigde de nominaties aan voor de '2021 MTV EMAs', met koploper Justin Bieber die acht nominaties inneemt. Doja Cat en Lil Nas X volgen Bieber met zes nominaties per persoon, beiden zijn gespreid over 'Best Song', 'Best Video' en 'Best Collaboration'.

Britse wereldwijde superster Ed Sheeran en EMA nieuwkomers Olivia Rodrigo en The Kid LAROI volgen er dicht achter met vijf nominaties per persoon, waaronder 'Best Pop' en 'Best Song' voor Sheeran en Rodrigo. De nominaties van de bovenstaande artiesten betreffen ook 'Best Local Act' voor elk van hun respectieve thuislanden.


De '2021 MTV EMAs' zullen plaats vinden in de Papp László Boedapest Sportaréna in Hongarije, en live worden uitgezonden op de MTV kanalen in bijna 180 landen op zondag, 14 november om 21.00 uur.

Stemmen kan nu op mtvema.com tot 10 november om 23.59 uur.

COMPLETE LIST – 2021 MTV EMA NOMINEES
 
Best Artist

Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
 
Best Pop

BTS
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
 
Best Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY
 
Best Video

Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side
Taylor Swift – willow
 
Best Collaboration

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira  - GIRL LIKE ME
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - Save Your Tears (Remix)
 
Best New

Giveon
Griff
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Saweetie
The Kid LAROI
 
Best Electronic

Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Joel Corry
Marshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia
 
Best Rock

Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
Måneskin
The Killers
 
Best Alternative

Halsey
Lorde
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
WILLOW
YUNGBLUD
 
Best Latin

Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Maluma
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Shakira
 
Best Hip Hop

Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
 
Best K-Pop

BTS
LISA
Monsta X
NCT 127
ROSÉ
TWICE
 
Best Group

BTS
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
 
Best Push

24KGoldn
Fousheé
girl in red
Griff
JC Stewart
JXDN
Latto
Madison Beer
Olivia Rodrigo
Remi Wolf
SAINt JHN
The Kid LAROI
 
Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
 
Video for Good

Billie Eilish  - Your Power
Demi Lovato - Dancing With The Devil
girl in red – Serotonin
H.E.R. - Fight For You
Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness
Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)


Persbericht MTV
https://www.mtvema.com/nl-be
Meer artikels over MTV NL
