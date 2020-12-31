Boomerang highlights januari 2021

Kijkcijfers: maandag 28 december 2020
donderdag 31 december 2020
Sherlock Holmes Jr. nodigt alle kinderen uit om samen met haar detective te komen spelen! Help Sherlock Holmes Jr tussen de afleveringen van Tom & Jerry, Taffy, Grizzy & de Lemmings en Mr Bean door, de puzzels en raadsels op te lossen.

Vanaf 18 januari elke dag om 7.00 uur, alleen bij Boomerang!


SCOOBY-DOO EN TOM & JERRY WINTERPLEZIER
Elk weekend vanaf 10.00 uur
T/m 3 januari elke dag vanaf 10.00 uur

FILMS
Kijk naar de leukste Scooby-Doo en Tom & Jerry films bij Boomerang!

1 januari 'Tom and Jerry: The Movie'
2 januari 'Scooby-Doo and the Legend of the Vampire'
3 januari 'Tom and Jerry: The Fast and the Furry'
9 januari 'Tom and Jerry: Shiver Me Whiskers'
10 januari 'Scooby-Doo and the Samurai Sword'
16 januari 'Tom and Jerry Meet Sherlock Holmes'
17 januari 'Tom and Jerry: Blast Off to Mars'
23 januari 'Tom and Jerry: Robin Hood and His Merry Mouse'
24 januari 'Scooby-Doo! Big Top Scooby-Doo!'
30 januari 'Tom and Jerry and The Lost Dragon'
31 januari 'Tom and Jerry: The Movie'

Kijktip van de dag

Kamal Kharmach met 'Mag ik even 2020' eindejaarsconference op EÃ©n

Na een succesvolle eerste eindejaarsconference in 2019 volgt er een hele speciale editie voor 2020. Met brexit, Megxit, storm Ciara, het coronavirus en de regeringscrisis heeft hij genoeg onderwerpen voor een nieuwe snedige, scherpe en hilarische terugblik.

'Kamal Kharmach: Mag ik even?', om 21.45 uur op Eén.

