Boomerang highlights januari 2021

Sherlock Holmes Jr. nodigt alle kinderen uit om samen met haar detective te komen spelen! Help Sherlock Holmes Jr tussen de afleveringen van Tom & Jerry, Taffy, Grizzy & de Lemmings en Mr Bean door, de puzzels en raadsels op te lossen.

Vanaf 18 januari elke dag om 7.00 uur, alleen bij Boomerang!

SCOOBY-DOO EN TOM & JERRY WINTERPLEZIER

Elk weekend vanaf 10.00 uur

T/m 3 januari elke dag vanaf 10.00 uur

FILMS

Kijk naar de leukste Scooby-Doo en Tom & Jerry films bij Boomerang!

1 januari 'Tom and Jerry: The Movie'

2 januari 'Scooby-Doo and the Legend of the Vampire'

3 januari 'Tom and Jerry: The Fast and the Furry'

9 januari 'Tom and Jerry: Shiver Me Whiskers'

10 januari 'Scooby-Doo and the Samurai Sword'

16 januari 'Tom and Jerry Meet Sherlock Holmes'

17 januari 'Tom and Jerry: Blast Off to Mars'

23 januari 'Tom and Jerry: Robin Hood and His Merry Mouse'

24 januari 'Scooby-Doo! Big Top Scooby-Doo!'

30 januari 'Tom and Jerry and The Lost Dragon'

31 januari 'Tom and Jerry: The Movie'