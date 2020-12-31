Boomerang highlights januari 2021
Sherlock Holmes Jr. nodigt alle kinderen uit om samen met haar detective te komen spelen! Help Sherlock Holmes Jr tussen de afleveringen van Tom & Jerry, Taffy, Grizzy & de Lemmings en Mr Bean door, de puzzels en raadsels op te lossen.
Vanaf 18 januari elke dag om 7.00 uur, alleen bij Boomerang!
SCOOBY-DOO EN TOM & JERRY WINTERPLEZIER
Elk weekend vanaf 10.00 uur
T/m 3 januari elke dag vanaf 10.00 uur
FILMS
Kijk naar de leukste Scooby-Doo en Tom & Jerry films bij Boomerang!
1 januari 'Tom and Jerry: The Movie'
2 januari 'Scooby-Doo and the Legend of the Vampire'
3 januari 'Tom and Jerry: The Fast and the Furry'
9 januari 'Tom and Jerry: Shiver Me Whiskers'
10 januari 'Scooby-Doo and the Samurai Sword'
16 januari 'Tom and Jerry Meet Sherlock Holmes'
17 januari 'Tom and Jerry: Blast Off to Mars'
23 januari 'Tom and Jerry: Robin Hood and His Merry Mouse'
24 januari 'Scooby-Doo! Big Top Scooby-Doo!'
30 januari 'Tom and Jerry and The Lost Dragon'
31 januari 'Tom and Jerry: The Movie'
